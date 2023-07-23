Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $35,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

EVRG stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $61.56. 850,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,597. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

