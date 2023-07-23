EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $652.00 million-$658.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.00 million. EVERTEC also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.75-2.83 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE EVTC opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $121,847.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,241.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $121,847.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,241.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $231,866.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,101.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,109 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 36.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in EVERTEC by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 274.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

