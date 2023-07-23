EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $166-167 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.15 million. EVERTEC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.83 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $41.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,312.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $121,847.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,241.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,706 shares of company stock worth $1,920,109. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.