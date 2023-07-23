Exelixis’ (EXEL) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.09.

EXEL stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Exelixis had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,828,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,405,000 after buying an additional 182,299 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

