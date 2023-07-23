Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 249,524 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of Exelixis worth $24,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Exelixis by 323.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

