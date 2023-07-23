Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Omnicom Group Stock Performance
NYSE OMC opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.
Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.
Omnicom Group Company Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Omnicom Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.