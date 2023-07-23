Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.57.

NYSE OMC opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.