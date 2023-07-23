Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 968,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $43,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

