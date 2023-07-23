Financial Counselors Inc. Has $16.62 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.77.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

