Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 482.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $172.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.39. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

