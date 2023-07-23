Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,975 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.3% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $58,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

