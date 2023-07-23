Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,059 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VTI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $225.52. 2,296,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,331. The firm has a market cap of $311.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $227.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.52 and a 200-day moving average of $206.48.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.