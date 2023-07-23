Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,406 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 120,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,086,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,616,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.26. The stock had a trading volume of 669,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,128. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

