Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Buys 11,018 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 294.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,590. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.36.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

