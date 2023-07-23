Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,432 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. 8,739,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,379,938. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.