Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Grows Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 161.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 187.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

CALF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,361 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

