Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $11.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.66. 282,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,353. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

