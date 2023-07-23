Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,653,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $159.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $676,943.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at $43,671,304.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

