Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Invests $820,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,434,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,770,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,235,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.03. 1,039,802 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

