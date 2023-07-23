Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 2,363 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,550,000 after buying an additional 106,020 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,930,000 after buying an additional 576,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,303,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,046,000 after buying an additional 57,019 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.60. The company had a trading volume of 255,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.