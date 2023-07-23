Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,597,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,750,000 after buying an additional 297,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,077,000 after buying an additional 234,332 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 154,208 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.45. 175,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,390. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.