First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 240.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First American Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.80. 332,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.52%.

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

