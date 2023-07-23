First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 0.6 %

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.04. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

