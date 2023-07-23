First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 182.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,652 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 19.3% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.71% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $58,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,383 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,941,000 after acquiring an additional 641,486 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $59.62 on Friday. 1,401,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,165. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

