First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Boosted by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,958,000 after acquiring an additional 278,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,769,000 after buying an additional 702,235 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,673,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,397,000 after buying an additional 402,847 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,413,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,099,000 after buying an additional 177,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,718,000 after acquiring an additional 428,128 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $44.14. 422,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,289. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

