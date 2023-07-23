Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.9% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,927. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day moving average of $115.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.70.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

