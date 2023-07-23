Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE FI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.53. 2,409,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.30.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.70.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

