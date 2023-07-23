Flare Price Reaches $0.0144 on Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Flare has a market capitalization of $299.41 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flare has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Flare

Flare Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 20,732,082,992 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 20,732,082,992.84443 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01435386 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $11,810,892.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

