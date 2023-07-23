Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,297 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

