Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 22.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,180,000 after purchasing an additional 221,368 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 14.7% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 96,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 207,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $266,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,598 shares of company stock worth $4,000,955 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

