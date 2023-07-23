Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $146.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.72. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

