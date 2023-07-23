Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Short Interest Down 10.4% in June

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,160,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 19,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

NYSE FCX opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 182,997 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

