Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of GENC opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $218.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

