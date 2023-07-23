Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Shares of GENC opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $218.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter.
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
