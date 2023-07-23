General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Increased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $215.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

