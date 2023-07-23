Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut Gentherm from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.67.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Price Performance

NASDAQ THRM opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.59. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $224,317.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 12.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Gentherm by 6.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.