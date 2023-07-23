Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Has $11.76 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for 8.7% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd owned 0.08% of Cboe Global Markets worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,086,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,086,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CBOE traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.49. The company had a trading volume of 418,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.59.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.