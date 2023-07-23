GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Stake Raised by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,589 shares during the period. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 4.7% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

COMB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,998. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $32.47.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

