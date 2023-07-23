Graypoint LLC Takes $210,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,828 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,493,398,000 after buying an additional 1,321,754 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $764,187,000 after acquiring an additional 218,689 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Price Performance

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.39 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.