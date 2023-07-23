Graypoint LLC Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $32.58 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

