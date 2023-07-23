Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GPP. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Green Plains Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

GPP opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.38% and a return on equity of 3,308.95%. The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 81.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

