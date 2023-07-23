Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $541.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.28. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 34.62%.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Greene County Bancorp news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 2,000 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,937.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

