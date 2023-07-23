Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0336

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Grin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $426,497.21 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,871.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00309457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.33 or 0.00814370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.00548958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00062366 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00125380 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

