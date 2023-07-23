Grin (GRIN) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 11% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $421,040.27 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,144.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.21 or 0.00309211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.38 or 0.00830592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.72 or 0.00546449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00062372 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00123777 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.