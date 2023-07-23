GXChain (GXC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7,467.73

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $22.71 million and approximately $7,467.73 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002218 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002346 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.