GXChain (GXC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $328.28

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $21.99 million and $328.28 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002311 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002435 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

