Head-To-Head Review: Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) & Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) and Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Cosmos Health has a beta of 8.15, indicating that its stock price is 715% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioasis Technologies has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Health and Bioasis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Health -29.24% -63.19% -25.29% Bioasis Technologies N/A N/A -148.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

4.3% of Cosmos Health shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Cosmos Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cosmos Health and Bioasis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioasis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cosmos Health and Bioasis Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Health $50.35 million 0.40 -$13.83 million N/A N/A Bioasis Technologies $30,000.00 20.12 -$2.36 million ($0.03) -0.25

Bioasis Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cosmos Health.

Summary

Cosmos Health beats Bioasis Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc. provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies. It operates in Greece, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Denmark, Croatia, and Cyprus. Cosmos Health Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Bioasis Technologies

Bioasis Technologies Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's in-house development programs develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain metastases (xB3-001), glioblastoma (xB3-002), and neurodegenerative diseases (xB3-007). It has research collaborations with Aposense Limited to focus on the delivery of siRNA therapeutics for CNS disorders; Oxyrane UK Ltd. to focus on combining xB3 technology and Oxyrane's OxyCAT platform to deliver an undisclosed enhanced enzyme replacement therapy into the brain; and Janssen Biotech, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize novel products based on Bioasis' xB3 platform. The company also has a research collaboration and license agreement with Neuramedy Co Ltd. to research, develop, and commercialize an xB3TM version of its antibody, Tomaralimab. Bioasis Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

