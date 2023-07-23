Heritage Investment Group Inc. Buys 76,469 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,469 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 17.0% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $55,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,306. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.