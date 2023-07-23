Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $447,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $128,490,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $75.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,878,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

