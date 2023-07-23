Heritage Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 0.4% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $447.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $428.11 and a 200-day moving average of $385.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.