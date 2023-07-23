Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Up 11.2% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.81 or 0.00016153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $175.57 million and $8,297.82 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00021227 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014108 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,751.65 or 0.99999733 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.32290787 USD and is down -10.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

