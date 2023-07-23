HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,165 Shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the first quarter worth $309,626,000,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 121,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 100,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 34,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the first quarter worth $7,935,000.

Timothy Plan International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TPIF opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.90. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95.

Timothy Plan International ETF Announces Dividend

About Timothy Plan International ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

